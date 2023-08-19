Rodgers wary of old adversary McInnes

Brendan Rodgers is not surprised by Kilmarnock's flying start to the season as he prepares to renew rivalries with the manager who posed him the biggest challenge during his first spell as Celtic manager.

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side finished as runners-up to Celtic in both of their title-winning campaigns under Rodgers during his first spell in charge - and in three of the five cup finals he won.

Now he has started his second Premiership campaign in charge of Kilmarnock with a win over Rangers and a draw away to Heart of Midlothian.

"It doesn't surprise me," Rodgers said before Sunday's Viaplay Cup last-16 tie at Rugby Park. "Obviously he did a fantastic job at Aberdeen and, when I was up here first time, they were always very competitive, always very tough games.

"He got promoted with Kilmarnock and now he is looking to establish them in the top division - and after that first season he is putting his own stamp on it. He has been able to refresh the squad, get the profile of players that he wants in.

"I watched the game against Rangers and they did very well. Derek's teams are always very well organised, some of the most competitive in the country and he is a very experienced and excellent manager. So I anticipate a tough game for sure.

"They are very difficult to play against, that mixture of man-to-man and zonal and they defended deep. The surface always plays a part, but we can't have any excuse going into the game."