Analysis: Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil and his players felt extremely hard done by after being denied a late penalty at Old Trafford on Monday evening, but they can have few complaints at the manner of Saturday's defeat.

After creating several opportunities to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma's sublime first-half effort, Wolves were taken apart by Brighton in a devastating nine-minute spell early in the second period.

Fabio Silva, making his first start for the club since April 2022, endured a disappointing afternoon in front of goal, having an early strike disallowed for offside before being denied by Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele in a one-v-one situation.

There were other chances too as Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri all failed to hit the target from good positions, but Wolves were once again made to pay for their profligacy.

Matheus Nunes' needless late dismissal - for a petulant shove on Pervis Estupinan - capped a miserable afternoon for the home side, who could be set for another long season unless they improve drastically at both ends of the pitch.