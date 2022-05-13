The Sports Desk: Mind games - the psychology of a Premier League title race

Sarah Mulkerrins and Nesta McGregor are joined by BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty and ESPN senior football writer Mark Ogden to discuss the mental battle between managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as they fight for supremacy.

They look back at how serial winners Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho used mind games to get inside the heads of rival managers, players and referees.

Also, hear from leading sports psychologist Michael Caulfield, who has advised managers including Gareth Southgate, Steve Bruce, Dean Smith and Thomas Frank, on how top coaches can use the media to gain an edge at the business end of the season.

