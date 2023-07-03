BBC Radio Three Counties' Simon Oxley on the signing of Mads Andersen: "It's a good signing isn't it. We've come across him a number of times in recent seasons. Always a dominant centre-half, wins a lot in the air, I'm thinking he's a Sonny Bradley replacement, presumably to operate in the middle of a back three.

"OK, he's coming from League One up to the Premier League, so quite a big step. But he's obviously played in the Championship in recent seasons. He keeps himself fit, is highly regarded, one year left, there is a fee, so that's what they have to aim for - to be looking at good players or the best players they can afford from the Championship and League One."

Listen to more debate on the deal on BBC Three Counties' podcast here