We asked how Steven Bergwijn's time at Spurs would be remembered and whether he was given a fair shot at the club.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Martyn: Disappointed to see Stevie B go. So excited when we signed him and thought he'd light up the Premier League. Was he given a fair chance? No, but when a change of manager doesn't improve his chances maybe it's something behind the scenes, lack of work rate etc. We'll always have that magic at Leicester but there's a feeling of what might have been.

James: We couldn't have made it to the Champions League without those two goals against Leicester. It is a sad goodbye.

Sam: If Bergwijn came to a Spurs side without Son or Kane then he'd have established himself as a first-team regular, but I'm not convinced his finishing was good enough to be a 15/20 goal a season forward in the Premier League. He will do brilliantly at Ajax, I am sure, and he goes with a fond farewell from all Spurs fans for that Leicester game.

Phil: I can't help but feel a little sorry for Bergwijn, he showed brilliant glimpses of potential and looked to be adapting to the Premier League. He just wasn't given a decent run of games to find form or show his ability. Conte stated he can play as a forward to rotate with Kane but never subbed or dropped Kane and when Kulusevski came in the writing was on the wall.

Chris: There's no doubt about the talent Bergwijn possesses, his problem at Spurs was displaying it consistently. The deal works for all parties. Ajax get a good player, Stevie gets regular football in his home country and Spurs recuperate what they paid in 2020 without weakening.