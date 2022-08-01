In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has clarified the situation surrounding a number of Foxes players linked with a move away from the club.

When asked what the latest on midfielder Youri Tielemans is, he said: "It’s no different to what it was a number of months ago. The club has not had an offer. Youri is here with one year to go on his contract.

"Like he always has been, he is the ultimate professional, a great player to work with. He hasn’t committed yet to a new contract here, but it doesn’t take away his commitment every day for the team."

On goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, he said: "He needs the time to be able to make the decision in his life because this will probably be the last contract he will have as a footballer.

"I know the club and his representatives have been talking. Clearly, there’s going to be options there for him - but we will just wait and see how that develops."

Finally, Rodgers gave an update on the future of defender Wesley Fofana: "He’s a player we don’t want to sell. He has committed to the contract very recently. I believe he is going to be one of the world’s best defenders.

"He came here having played about 17 games. His growth and development has taken place here. I spent a lot of time talking with Wesley before we did this interview and he is really happy here.

"Naturally, because of his talent, there is going to be interest in him - he will go on one day and become one of the world’s best centre-halves. But, at this moment, he is very calm, he is very happy, he is training very well, he loves the club, has great relations with all the staff and is in a very, very happy place."

