Callum Wright says he "cannot wait to take on the next challenge" after two fruitful loan spells away from Leicester at Cheltenham Town.

Wright helped the Robins win promotion from League Two in the 2020-21 season and returned last year for a full campaign in League One with Michael Duff's side.

Now back with Leicester, he is looking forward to pre-season and trying to fight his way into Brendan Rodgers' thinking.

"The last seasons have been unbelievable," he told Leicester's official website. "It's just been challenge upon challenge and I think I've dealt with them really well.

"I'm excited to see what comes this pre-season and season."

Previously the captain of Leicester's development squad, Wright scored 13 goals in 54 appearances for Cheltenham.

"I was ready, physically, mentally," he said. "I just wanted to go and have a crack at it really.

“The full season made a big difference. I got around 35 games under my belt and it’s relentless. I couldn’t compare anything to last season in terms of my body and natural development.

"I loved my time there."