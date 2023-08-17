Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

It is the time of year where it is so hard to know what to believe but the majority of Palace fans were resigned to losing Michael Olise to Chelsea this week.

The departure of Wilfried Zaha has already hit hard and to lose a player of the calibre of the French youth international as well would have been hard to deal with.

So to see Steve Parish break the news that Olise had signed a new four year deal has been massive for the club, and for once, Chelsea do not get their own way.

It is also very positive to hear the chairman say in addition that it would take a considerable offer for any players to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.