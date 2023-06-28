Bayern Munich are set to make an improved offer for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane.

On Tuesday there were reports, external that Bayern made a £70m bid for the 29-year-old England captain but Spurs sources denied it had been received.

German newspaper Bild, external reported on Tuesday night that he had agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions.

Kane is out of contract next summer and was wanted by Real Madrid earlier this summer, while Manchester United had also been interested.

He has scored 278 goals in 434 appearances for Spurs.

In the 2022-23 season, he scored in 25 different Premier League matches, which was the most by a player in a 38-game season.

He remains 49 off Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record, but will he be in a position to break that record next season?