St Johnstone's best form and results this season have coincided with the resurgence of Stevie May.

The experienced forward has scored vital goals in away wins over Dundee United and Hibernian and has already beaten his tally for all of last season.

Next in May's sights are Saturday's visitors Kilmarnock, who are just a point behind ninth-placed Saints.

If the 29-year-old can help put further distance between Saints and the bottom three, his renaissance will remain on course.

However, May could be haunted by his personal record against Killie, having not netted against the Ayrshire side in five years.