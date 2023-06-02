No splitting White & Baldwin in County player of season stakes

We asked for your choice as Ross County’s player of the season. Here’s what you said:

Craig: It has to be Jordan White for me, he has been a real focal point for the team going forward and everything goes through him. When he’s not in the side we struggle going forward. If he goes we have to completely change how the team plays.

Ronny: Its very difficult to pinpoint a player of the season this year - it's largely a season to forget. Yan Dhanda is our most creative player, but the ball sails over his head every game. White works hard but doesn't get the service needed to be prolific. Ross Laidlaw, Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti have been steady if unspectacular. At a push, Baldwin edges it.