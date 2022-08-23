Raphael Varane is excited to be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro at Manchester United.

Though he didn't see the Brazilian before of after his unveiling at Old Trafford on Monday, Varane says the pair have remained in close contact in recent months.

On the prospect of playing alongside each other again, Varane said: "Very excited - I know perfectly his quality. He can bring this balance on the team and his mentality.

"He's a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy English football. I know him.

"I think it was a perfect night for him to meet Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and he brings a victory so it's nice.

"He doesn't need my help to make his choice. I know exactly what he feels and why he's coming here after what he lived in Madrid.

"He needs a new challenge. I know exactly why he chose this club. It's a similar process that I had so obviously I wish him the best and I'm speaking with him a lot, but he didn't need me to make his choice."