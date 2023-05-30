McNulty's prediction review: Brighton

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Absolutely magnificent. One of the most entertaining teams in the Premier League and fully meriting a place in the Europa League for the first time in Brighton's history.

The blow of losing Graham Potter to Chelsea did not see Brighton miss a beat, successor Roberto de Zerbi making them even more exciting to watch with class acts such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister flourishing alongside brilliant young talent including Evan Ferguson and the experience of Lewis Dunk.

A credit to themselves and the Premier League.

McNulty's pre-season prediction: 11th

What McNulty said in August: "There is no reason to expect anything other than a very decent season."

