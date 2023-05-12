Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This is a big game, because if Villa win by more than two goals they will leapfrog Tottenham in the table.

As well as being important it is almost impossible to call, and I suppose the safest thing to do is to predict a draw. I don't like doing that, though.

Villa have slipped up a couple of times recently but I really have no idea which Spurs side will show up and I cannot back them when they are so inconsistent.

Unai Emery's side won 2-0 at Tottenham this season, so I am going for them to do the double.

Joe's prediction: This is a tough one to call because Tottenham need to pull their finger out and Villa are on a big upswing under Emery. Villa are at home, though, and I think they will just about edge it. 2-1

