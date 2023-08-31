England manager Gareth Southgate speaking on Eddie Nketiah's inclusion in his squad to face Ukraine and Scotland: "Eddie, it's an area that we would like to have a look at him.

"He's a young player with really good pedigree. Very good finisher and it's good for him to have some time with us. He's the record scorer with the Under-21s.

"He's not had a chance to work with us up to this point but he's a player we're really interested in."

