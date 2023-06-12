Grant & Miller pick their teams of the season

With the domestic campaign over, both Kenny Miller and Peter Grant took the time to pick their Premiership teams of the season on Sunday's BBC Sportsound.

The pundits agreed on six selections, with Celtic quartet Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers, plus St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen, included on the two line-ups.

Former Celtic midfielder Grant picked a further four players from the treble winners, as Joe Hart, Carl Starfelt, Alistair Johnston and Jota made up eight of his 11 positions, with Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson taking the final spot.

Meanwhile, ex-Scotland striker Miller opted for Clarkson's team-mate Kelle Roos in goal and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in attack, with Rangers trio James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell filling the remaining three places.