AS Monaco are back in talks to sign English defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham and negotiations are underway. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Marco Silva's side are looking to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, from Leicester City. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is wanted by Manchester United but Fulham are ahead in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

