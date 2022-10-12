Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the "20-goal-a-season striker" Chelsea have missed since Diego Costa left, says the club's former goalkeeper Robert Green.

A﻿ubameyang was signed on deadline day by former boss Thomas Tuchel, but new manager Graham Potter is reaping the rewards, his latest clinical strike - a third goal in past five appearances - sealing another Champions League win over AC Milan on Tuesday.

"﻿He is a quality finisher and we've seen that," Green said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He looks confident. In this team, all he has to do is time his runs and he will keep getting opportunities.

"﻿If he stays on this form, he could meet that 20 goals number."

G﻿reen also highlighted the role of Mason Mount, who supplied the assist for Aubameyang and also won the penalty that led to the sending off of Milan's former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori.

"It was brilliant to see," said Green. "I think he's been a bit physically and mentally tired, but now he's coming up for air.

"The way he drifts into space and sees those opportunities is really good. He is very difficult to stop."

