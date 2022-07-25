Fulham are finalising a £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg and Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu, 27. (Mail), external

The Cottagers' £7m bid, with £3m in add-ons, for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, has been rejected, though personal terms have already been agreed with the Germany international. (CBS Sports), external

Meanwhile, Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest are targeting Burnley and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 25. (Athletic - subscription required), external

