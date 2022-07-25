Transfer news: Fulham set to sign Switzerland defender Mbabu

Gossip Graphic

Fulham are finalising a £6.4m deal for Wolfsburg and Switzerland right-back Kevin Mbabu, 27. (Mail)

The Cottagers' £7m bid, with £3m in add-ons, for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, has been rejected, though personal terms have already been agreed with the Germany international. (CBS Sports)

Meanwhile, Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest are targeting Burnley and Ivory Coast winger Maxwel Cornet, 25. (Athletic - subscription required)

