Murray a man in cup form

Airdrieonians might just fancy their chances of an upset against Ross County in Saturday's Viaplay Cup collision.

The Diamonds, who topped their group with a 100% record, have home advantage and showed great resolve to come from behind in last weekend's league win over Partick Thistle after losing player-manager Rhys McCabe to injury.

The goals have been flowing for County though, with 17 from their first six outings - and Simon Murray already has six in this competition.

