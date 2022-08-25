'This is my team' - Morelos congratulates team-mates

Despite being left out of the Rangers squad that travelled to Eindhoven on Wednesday, striker Alfredo Morelos hasn't been shy in passing his congratulations on to his team-mates.

The Colombian was omitted from the travelling party due to fitness and attitude issues, but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has vowed to get the 26-year-old fit and firing again.

"Morelos qualified for the Champions League as well," the Dutchman said following the PSV triumph.

"He is still a Rangers player and I will push him the way I can to get him fit and get the Morelos back we all want."