'This is my team' - Morelos congratulates team-mates
- Published
Despite being left out of the Rangers squad that travelled to Eindhoven on Wednesday, striker Alfredo Morelos hasn't been shy in passing his congratulations on to his team-mates.
The Colombian was omitted from the travelling party due to fitness and attitude issues, but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has vowed to get the 26-year-old fit and firing again.
"Morelos qualified for the Champions League as well," the Dutchman said following the PSV triumph.
"He is still a Rangers player and I will push him the way I can to get him fit and get the Morelos back we all want."
THIS IS MY TEAM!! WE ARE BACK!! CONGRATULATIONS BOYS!! pic.twitter.com/aIxam89iJ2— Alfredo Morelos (@morelos2106) August 25, 2022
