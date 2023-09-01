Robinson 'totally focused' on Livi test despite Hibs speculation

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson insists his only focus is Saturday's league fixture against Livingston, and that he is not distracted by speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Hibs.

Robinson believes that the rumours show just how well his side have played at the start of the season, and challenged his side to continue their unbeaten run.

“I’m the St Mirren manager, I have had no contact from anybody,” he said. “I have been linked with every job in Scotland throughout the years and I’ve not spoken to a single club. I conduct myself properly.

“I can’t take my eye off what we are doing here. I’m totally focused on (Saturday), we have such a hard game against Livingston, against a very good team who have recruited very well. There is no eye on anything else.

“I think it’s credit to the players,” the 48-year-old said. “I am the person at the top who gets the credit and ultimately takes the blame for it but there’s a lot more people than myself who should be getting the credit for it.

“We have a really tight-knit group of staff who work tremendously hard to push this club forward so it’s credit to them. They are doing something right if I am being linked with things.

“Long may that continue if we keep fighting above the odds and proving people wrong.

“It’s quite easy to stay focused, I have learnt over time not to pay much attention to anything unless you hear it from the horse’s mouth. You just get used to that.

“For me ultimately the players deserve the credit because they are the ones that are getting any kind of attention on St Mirren Football Club or myself, and we need to keep doing that and performing as we have.

“We keep chipping away and changing small things and if we keep over-performing and players keep playing to the top of their ability then they will get linked with things and inevitably you get linked with things as manager because the team is doing very well.”