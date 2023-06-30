Liverpool have completed a successful rail seating trial at Anfield and will now apply for Safe Standing Licence.

The move will see the introduction of safe standing areas across all rail seating sections on the Kop and in the lower Anfield Road Stand from next season.

An initial trial saw 7,800 rail seats installed on the Kop and the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand with a second phase bringing a further 2,500 rail seats to the Kop during last season’s break for the winter World Cup.

The next installation phase will take place this summer when a further 3,000 rail seats will be placed on the Kop, in the remainder of blocks 202-208 up to row 33.

This will take the total to 7,425 rail seats on the Kop, just over 55 per cent of stand capacity.

Andy Hughes, managing director at Liverpool FC, said: "Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial, we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield.

"We also examined how effective rail seating is in terms of the health and safety of our fans, and we came to the conclusion that the management of rail seating areas would benefit from safe standing areas.

"The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount."