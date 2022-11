Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes was substituted last week because of injury and continues to be assessed.

Diego Costa begins a three-match ban following the first Premier League red card of his career, but Tote Gomes could be fit.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has recovered from the illness which ruled him out of last weekend's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Joel Veltman might also return to the squad after a calf issue.

