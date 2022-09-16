St Johnstone are "looking to build on" their "really positive performance" last time out against St Mirren when they welcome Ross County on Saturday, says manager Callum Davidson.

T﻿he Perth side ran out 3-0 winners at McDiarmid Park a fortnight ago - their second win of the league season.

"It was a really positive performance," Davidson said. "But Ross County are a very well organised team with a lot of threats going forward. We have to make sure we manage those threats.

"Even though we didn't have a game [last weekend] I would say the players wouldn't say they had a break. We worked them hard and we are raring to go again on Saturday."