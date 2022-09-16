St Johnstone 'looking to build on' win over St Mirren
St Johnstone are "looking to build on" their "really positive performance" last time out against St Mirren when they welcome Ross County on Saturday, says manager Callum Davidson.
The Perth side ran out 3-0 winners at McDiarmid Park a fortnight ago - their second win of the league season.
"It was a really positive performance," Davidson said. "But Ross County are a very well organised team with a lot of threats going forward. We have to make sure we manage those threats.
"Even though we didn't have a game [last weekend] I would say the players wouldn't say they had a break. We worked them hard and we are raring to go again on Saturday."