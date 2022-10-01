St Mirren 2-1 Livingston: What did the manager say?

S﻿t Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says substitute Alex Greive answered his criticism for his late return from New Zealand duty in perfect fashion with the winning goal against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

"We had players coming on from international duty and then going straight back off again, so it tested the depth of the squad and it showed - Alex came on and scored the winner," he tells BBC Scotland after the 2-1 win over Livingston.

"We showed character when down to 10 men and Alex has travelled half way round the world and I gave him a bit of stick, but that's how you answer it."

S﻿t Mirren move up a place to third in the table.

"We won't get too carried away with positions in the league at the moment," Robinson said.

"It was a horrible game. It was scrappy and entertainment-wise it was low on quality. But, when games are like that, and the weather was poor, wind and rain, we dug in and the character of the players was incredible.

"We'll certainly play better than that."