Norwich v Burnley - confirmed team news

One change for Norwich for this must-win relegation scrap.

Billy Gilmour, who started the 0-0 draw with Brighton last weekend, is not involved due to illness.

That paves the way for midfielder Kieran Dowell to make his fifth Premier League start of the season.

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Dowell, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Rashica.

Substitutes: Aarons, Zimmermann, Rupp, Tzolis, Sorensen, Williams, Gunn, Springett, Rowe.