David Moyes says he's "really pleased" for Pablo Fornals after his goal on Thursday helped West Ham reach the Europa Conference League final.

The Hammers beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the home leg but Fornals sealed their fate by scoring the only goal of the game at the AFAS Stadium to send them to their first European final since 1976.

Moyes said: "Pablo is a player we really like. He’s a great, energetic player and also has a knack of coming up with some goals. He’s been a great team player for us since I’ve been here. I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a great boy and I’m really pleased he got the goal last night.

Since Mark Noble hung up his boots and took up his role as sporting director, Moyes has has to look to other leaders in the group.

"We set out this season to challenge at the top end of the league. Introduced a lot of new players, some to replace Mark Noble and some to do other jobs," the West Ham boss added.

"We’ve maybe not had the season we all hoped for but we always wanted to have a good run in one of the cup competitions and if you chose one to go well in it would certainly be this one. We’ve adapted as best we can without Mark. He’s a big miss.

"We are seeing some players step up but we are also seeing some who we think can do more. We will look to improve it again next season. It's very difficult to get a replacement on Mark Noble, that is something that’s very hard."

The Hammers will face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final which will be held in Prague on June 7.