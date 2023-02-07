O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal have a terrible recent record at Goodison Park and, when Sean Dyche was announced as Everton’s new manager just days before their latest trip, many Gunners fans feared that it would again be a ground where the team unravelled.

Unfortunately the script very much went to plan.

A physical and fired-up Everton deserved to beat Arsenal on the day and that’s probably only been the case in two Premier League games this season. The other came at Leeds, where Arsenal rode their luck and defended resiliently to earn all three points.

Mikel Arteta will need to ensure performances like we saw at Everton continue to be few and far between.

The preparation now starts for what will be a huge week for the club. In a seven-day period they host Brentford and Manchester City, before travelling to Aston Villa.

It is all about how Arsenal bounce back from this setback. If they wobble, the doubters will be given more fuel and the players themselves may begin to question their title credentials.

Arteta needs to ensure his side believe they are the best team in this league, and they need to show that on the pitch come Saturday.