VAR is ruining football's enjoyment factor - Hayes

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes says “VAR is taking the enjoyment out of football”.

There have been a number of high-profile incidents that have generated plenty of talking points since the technology was introduced in Scotland's top flight last October.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie was involved in one of them during his side’s 1-0 win at Ross County last Friday, with the midfielder sent off for an injury-time challenge after referee Euan Anderson had been called to the pitch-side monitor by the VAR officials to review the tackle.

“My opinion on the way VAR is used, and I am not pointing any fingers at any officials, is it just taking the enjoyment out of football,” said Hayes.

“Speaking to players that I know in this country and different countries, fans, family members, friends, I think we are going a bit over the top with it.

“The game is stop-start, even the Ross County game was so stop start it actually killed any Ross County momentum.

“I am not enjoying the use of VAR and I know there are a lot of people that feel the same way.”