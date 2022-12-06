Rangers to improve disabled facilities - gossip

Rangers will announce at their annual general meeting radical plans to improve facilities for disabled supporters at Ibrox. Up to 150 spaces will be created for fans in wheelchairs. (Herald - subscription required), external

Mixu Paatelainen believes Glen Kamara will want to leave Rangers in January or next summer if he cannot be guaranteed playing time under Michael Beale. Paatelainen handed the midfielder his first international cap and thinks Kamara's transfer value has dwindled because of his lack of game time. (Daily Record), external