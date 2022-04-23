Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "It was a crucial game for us after two-and-a-half days to recover from a big performance and result at Stamford Bridge. We wanted to win again and we knew how important our fans would be. They really made it happen with the energy they played with and the spirit they have in the team.

"We wanted to start really fast and make sure we scored first and get the people behind us. The last 15 minutes of the first half and first 15 minutes of the second we didn't control the game and we needed some luck. Aaron [Ramsdale] made some important saves and they missed a penalty, which is rare for the quality they have.

"We will learn from that but after that the response of the team was magnificent. You can't expect to win every match as that is only afforded to one or two teams in the league. We have to earn our right to win games and need a bit of luck, and today we had it."

On Arsenal's third goal: "It was a huge moment. I wouldn't write that story that Granit [Xhaka] was going to score that goal. But he took the initiative and had the courage to play football."