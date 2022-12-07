McInnes stays: On this day in Dons history...
On this day in 2017, Derek McInnes announced that he would stay as Aberdeen manager after "weighing up" an approach from Rangers.
The Dons had rejected a request from their Scottish Premiership rivals to speak to McInnes about the managerial vacancy at Ibrox, but McInnes, a former Rangers player, had said that he "had a lot to consider".
Then-chairman Stewart Milne declared himself the "happiest man in the world" after McInnes decided to stay.
McInnes would remain Aberdeen manager until March 2021, when he left the club by mutual consent.