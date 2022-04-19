Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku needs just "one moment" to rediscover his touch in front of goal, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian has largely been used as a substitute over the past two months, scoring only in starts against lower-league opponents Luton and Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Asked whether Lukaku could be inspired by the return to form of fellow forward Timo Werner, Tuchel said: "I don't think he really needs inspiration - he just needs that one moment, that one spark.

"He would normally have been a natural starter against Crystal Palace, especially given Kai Havertz's recent minutes, but after a period of injury he simply lacks the fitness for matches.

"I don't point the finger at him, it's not even his fault. At this time of the season you need to have a certain rhythm."

Lukaku missed big chances off the bench in recent games against Real Madrid and Palace, but Tuchel says he's keeping the 28-year-old in his thoughts for Wednesday's Premier League game against Arsenal.

"Rom should maybe have had a goal, but he's missing the luck," he said.

"It's an option that he starts - maybe he can't play 90 minutes, but maybe 60."