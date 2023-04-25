Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says Arsenal's recent results might prompt a reaction against Manchester City that catapults them to the Premier League title.

However he said if the Gunners lose to Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday "they can kiss the title goodbye".

He told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "Maybe because of the recent lack of form and what to us looks like pressure they can’t handle, maybe there is a reaction at Man City.

"Maybe they do get it right on the night. I hope they do, because it is the last chance they have got. It’s hard to explain. It’s frightening what your brain can do in a sporting capacity when you’re not on top of your game and confident in yourself.

"They keep having to chase games. If they lose on Wednesday night they can kiss the title goodbye.

"If you'd have said you are going to finish second with all those teams below, they would have taken it. But they have been eight points clear and five points clear with games in hand. It looks like it's going to just slip away."

