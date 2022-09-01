What do Brighton need on deadline day?

Your Views

We asked you where Brighton still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Monty: I think we need to sign a striker, someone like Enes Unal from Getafe. He would be a tall target man and be someone to back Danny Welbeck up and challenge for the striker's role.

Steve: Welbeck is on great form but he’s now our only proven forward since Neal Maupay’s exit. I hope that some of the new crop (Deniz Undav, Julio Enciso and Kauro Mitoma) get a chance to show that they can perform in the Premier League. Otherwise, we’re too reliant on the midfield for goals if Welbeck gets injured.

Evans: We are two or three signings short. Personally, I think Brighton need an anchor, a ball-winning and holding striker and some midfield muscle to stop opponents playing. A right midfielder with the ability to cross also wouldn't hurt.