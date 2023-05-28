Former Everton winger Ronny Goodlass on BBC Radio Merseyside: "This is what it is about. A club with a long history and tradition, a support with passion second to none. If we had gone down, what ramifications, job losses, redundancies, a rethink, Bramley Moore is 12 months away. Things come into that context.

"A job well done. Doucoure did it. It is an occasion, we keep saying we don’t want to go through this again. Job done, that’s what it is all about.

"You have to come together and have big moments. We want Europe, big trophies but on an occasion like this you have to be up for the fight, be strong.

"Doucoure wasn’t training with the first team. He has come back, he is a strong character. He is not the most fluid but goals-wise he has been unbelievable."

Did you know?

Doucoure has scored five Premier League goals this season, only netting more in 2017-18 (7). All five strikes have come in 15 games under Sean Dyche, after having scored none in 24 Premier League appearances under predecessor Frank Lampard.