W﻿e asked Aberdeen fans for their thoughts after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Easter Road...

Richard: "We are so wildly inconsistent this season. The way the team played bore no relation to the team which played with a swagger I haven’t seen in a very long time against St Johnstone a few weeks ago. Even before the red card, Hibs were completely dominating possession and it looked as though it would have been difficult to achieve a result."

Brook: "Pathetic, lacklustre and no desire. Only showed some heart after we ship two goals from poor defending. Even with 11 men created nothing. Referee was bad for both sides. Can't blame him for our mistakes.

Cameron: "We need Barron back asap for times like this. Coulson is so important too as we don't have anyone as strong at LB. Not enough options in defence. Duk is class."