Charlie Slater, East Midlands Today

Given Nottingham Forest fans had to wait 23 years for their return to the Premier League, an immediate exit would undoubtedly be devastating - though it would not perhaps crush their spirit indefinitely.

This club is backed by the owner, the fans, the city and Steve Cooper. Should the worst happen there would, again, be a groundswell of support from many fans in favour of their Welsh head coach, who would be a near unanimous choice to remain in post - and the man to rebuild.

Some of the big names would inevitably leave and there would be a turnover of players. But there would also be a quiet confidence Forest would return to the Premier League at the first opportunity, better prepared for the rigours of the top flight and capable of not just surviving but competing on a weekly basis.

Analysis on what it would mean for the other clubs in the relegation scrap