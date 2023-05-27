Sutton's prediction: 1-0

I actually feel like this is an awkward game for Everton. Their fate is in their own hands and I think they will stay up, but Bournemouth will make things difficult for them.

Everton will play with great intensity, but they have a worry over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit enough to lead their attack, and they have not been free-scoring anyway.

In contrast, Bournemouth's position means they can play with more freedom and that makes them dangerous.

Goodison Park will be a very tense place in the final few minutes if this game is as close as I think it will be, because I expect results elsewhere to mean that Everton will have to win to stay up.

Devendorf's prediction: Everton had that huge win at Brighton a couple of weeks ago, which has helped put them in this situation. They have definitely raised their game under Sean Dyche, even if they are not playing consistently well. They are at home, in front of their fans so they are going to be up for this and I think they will get what they need. I did have them down to win 2-0 at first but I've given Bournemouth a goal, because I think there will still be a bit of drama and tension. 2-1

Find out what Sutton and Devendorf predicted for the rest of Sunday’s games and cast your vote