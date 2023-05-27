Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce has been driven to despair by how bad his side are at the back and he's only been in charge for three games.

That's why I can't see Leeds winning this game - and I think they are getting relegated.

Tottenham don't deserve many plaudits either, though. They have played well so rarely this season that I don't see them getting a win that would give them a chance of seventh place and European football next season.

Devendorf's prediction: Bryce [Dessner, Aaron's brother] supports Leeds because he likes their American connection. But my son supports Spurs so I've been, very casually, following their results for a while through him. Tottenham have been like a Cadillac on cruise control this season, with a string of disappointments. Leeds are so scrappy and ready for a fight, but I just don't know if they can see this game through. Instead, I think it is going to be one of those days where they put in a lot of effort before there is a kind of heartbreaking Harry Kane header that sends them down. 0-1

