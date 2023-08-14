Mugabi back in Uganda squad

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi has been named in the Uganda provisional squad for his county's final 2023 AFCON qualifying match.

The Cranes take on Niger in Morocco on Thursday, 7 September.

The 28-year-old last featured for his country back in June 2022.

Uganda are three points behind second placed Tanzania going into this round of games. If Uganda win and Tanzania lose to Algeria, Uganda would move up to second in the standings and would ensure they qualify for the competition in Ivory Coast.