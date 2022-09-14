'﻿Draw gives us belief' - McGregor

B﻿BC Scotland's Scott Mullen in Warsaw

C﻿eltic captain Callum McGregor refused to be frustrated by his side not converting several chances into goals as they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk.

I﻿n the Polish capital, 16 shots were sent in the direction of the Shakhtar keeper, with just six finding their way on target.

"That tonight will give us another bit to believe we can get something in the group.

"I thought second half we were really good and created four or five big chances.

"The next stage for the group is to put one of those away and win the game but this gives us belief and hopefully that will be there in the games to come."