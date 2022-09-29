Daizen Maeda and David Turnbull both took part in a Celtic training session on Thursday after being struck by injury during the international break.

Japan forward Maeda was substituted at half-time in Friday's 2-0 friendly win over United States with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to make the squad for Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

Turnbull pulled out of the Scotland squad with an ankle injury after initially reporting for duty.

The former Motherwell midfielder and Maeda could face Turnbull's old club at Celtic Park on Saturday after both were filmed training at Lennoxtown on a video shown on their club's Twitter account.

There was no sign of Sead Haksabanovic, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt in the footage.

Giakoumakis was in the Greece squad, but an issue with the striker's leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in their Nations League matches against Cyprus or Northern Ireland.

Greece coach Gus Poyet stated that he did not expect Giakoumakis to be available for Celtic this Saturday.

Winger Haksabanovic was taken off after 32 minutes of Montenegro's 2-0 Nations League defeat at home to Finland on Monday.

Carter-Vickers withdrew from the USA squad after pulling up during training prior to Celtic's defeat by St Mirren last time out, while fellow centre-half Starfelt is working his way back from a knee injury.