Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking to Sky Sports: "I was disappointed with our football today. I thought we could play better than that. And, first half was not a good version of ourselves, second half defensively I thought we were excellent.

"Obviously the outcome is the most important thing and to win, but my job is to look a bit deeper than that and look at how we get better, because it’s probably the first time we’ve not played well and got something. We’ve played a lot better and lost games this year so in a way maybe the lads deserved that today.

"But I’ve got to look a bit deeper into the performance and got to do a little bit better. But, at the same time we’re on a good run and it takes all sorts to be on a good run.

"We take the points and we move on."

On goalscorer Brennan Johnson: "Fantastic player, we know he’s got qualities and is a great finisher. The guys didn’t get loads of service at the top end of the pitch but, sometimes you just need one moment, so obviously him and Keylor in our goal in the first half were brilliant with the save so some big individual moments for sure."

On beating a relegation rival: "We’re not looking at it like that, we’re just looking at ourselves and I think it’s still a little but early to be worried about others, that time will come of course. We’re just thinking about ourselves, the next game, picking up points, we’re thinking about how we get better.

"We’re building an identity, we’re building a team, we’ve been doing that from the summer so, step-by-step."