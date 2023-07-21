Hearts' best youngsters: Your views

We asked which Hearts youngsters you think are most likely to break into the first team in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Ian: Makenzie Kirk deserves a chance to prove himself at first team level.

Calum: We’ve lacked proper creative energy and positivity in our midfield for a long time and Finlay Pollock and Aidan Denholm could be primed for a breakthrough.

Michael: Connor Smith is primed to be an important player for us, he has all the attributes to make it and has proven over his last few loans that he can put his stamp on a team even if they are not playing well. His creativity when surrounded by a better quality of player should be a joy to watch.

Graeme: Quite a few Hearts youngsters could be making a breakthrough into the team this season unless they start signing more senior players.

Jamie: After watching the friendly against Dunfermline the only youngster that I would keep would be goalkeeper Harry Stone, he did well and looks very promising. The other younger boys are too light weight. There has been hype about Smith but, for me, he would be better playing in the lower leagues. We need to make at least five new signings.

Calum: Bobby McLuckie sounds like he could be ready for some game time, I’ve always been a fan of Stone but he'll probably go out on loan this year. I would like to see Pollock and Kirk get some first team minutes too.

Jon: The next youngster to break through will be holding midfielder Denholm. Robbie Neilson let him go when he was playing in the B team, but Steven Naismith said they were making a mistake and didn’t let him go when he got the job. He’s got faith in him and so hopefully he gets a chance.

Keiren: Kirk needs a run out in the first team when he’s back in shape, he scored for the B team against Broxburn the other day and put a good showing, even with the eventual injury and substitution.

James: It’s a tough one but after watching the B team and the under 18s last season Luke Rathie has been very good and he for me, will be the surprise packet.