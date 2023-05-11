Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham's push for a first European final in 47 years is about to come up against Mr Moneyball himself.

AZ Alkmaar face the Hammers in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday. And according to Billy Beane, the Dutch side are "one of the best untold stories in sports".

Beane - the real-life inspiration for Brad Pitt's character in the movie Moneyball - should know. He has an association with AZ going back nearly a decade.

He pioneered the use of statistical data to turn around the fortunes of Major League Baseball team Oakland Athletics, with his methods since applied to other teams in both baseball and football.

In 2020, he bought a 5% stake in AZ, having acted as an adviser to them for the previous five years - and now they are gunning for their second European final, after losing the 1981Uefa Cup final to Ipswich Town.

Read more on Beane and his association with AZ Alkmaar