Rangers left-back Borna Barisic could make his debut at the Qatar World Cup in Croatia's last-16 match against Japan, as reports in Croatian media suggest Borna Sosa, who has played in all the group matches, is suffering from a fever. (Sun), external

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish claims no amount of improvement under Michael Beale can help Rangers overtake Celtic in the race for this season's Scottish Premiership, but buying wisely in the January transfer window and a cup success are reasonable targets. (Daily Record), external

Scottish football should set up a "crisis summit" or "working group" to address the spiralling cost of attending away games, argues Stuart Murphy, chief executive of the Scottish Football Supporters' Association.(Herald - subscription required), external