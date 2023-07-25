Former Nottingham Forest midfielder and manager Martin O'Neill says Trevor Francis was a "terrific footballer" as he reflects on the passing of his former team-mate.

The pair played alongside one another through some golden moments at Forest, and grew quite close in the process.

O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham: "A £1m player way back in January 1979 was a big tag to carry around. He was the first £1m player ever in football, but the first thing that Brian Clough asked him to do was make the tea for the rest of us, he was certainly going to be brought down to earth.

"I think he was apprehensive to begin with, but by the time the European Cup Final came around a few months later, and he scored the winning goal in that game, that was the one that pulled him in.

"He was a really terrific footballer, very quick, athletic, agile, he could score goals and could turn defenders, he was just a magical player, we were better for having him on the team.

"I got to know him quite well, both of us went into management so we had shared memories of that, but overall I found he was exceptionally dry witted, I enjoyed his company.

"I wouldn’t use humble as the first word to describe him - Trevor knew his worth, how good a player he was and I’m not saying he was boastful but he just knew he was a good player.

"He had blindingly brilliant pace, when you go out onto the field confident that you’re going to out-run players, it does give you a bit of swagger, and Trevor had that swagger.

"He enjoyed a good life, and why not, he was an excellent player and excellent company."