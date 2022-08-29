Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin will be on the radar of some of the top clubs, according to former Wales defender Neil Taylor.

Saint-Maximin has impressed during Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season, with two assists and a brilliant 90th-minute volley to earn Newcastle a point at Molineux on Sunday.

Taylor expects both Saint-Maximin and Newcastle to continue to shine.

“Newcastle deserved something against Wolves," Taylor told the BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They played really, really well. They are a massive threat.

"Saint-Maximin is a top player and someone I imagine the big clubs are keeping an eye on. He is someone that can carry the ball. And someone that can carry the ball so well and take the team up the pitch is massive.

"They have made some really good signings and, in terms of philosophies, you can see what Eddie Howe is trying to implement - a team that turns the ball over and goes forward quickly. He has a pretty big backline to make sure they do well at set-pieces.

"I think Newcastle they will do well this year; he has spent wisely."

